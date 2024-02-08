EnergyMin Burduja says US support is total for Romanian civil nuclear programme, including SMR project

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, had meetings in Washington on Thursday with a number of American officials, which resulted in "a total support" shown for the Romanian civil nuclear programme, including the project of small size modular reactors (SMR).

"My last day in Washington started well, as a guest at a working breakfast at the headquarters of the American Central European Business Association (ACEBA) with the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Energy, Andrew Light, PhD. We strive to attract American investments in the Romanian energy sector. New meetings of major importance followed at the Capitol, with three senators: Todd Young (Indiana), Committee on Finance and Committee on International Relations, Steve Daines (Montana), Committee on Energy and Natural Resources and Committee on Finance; Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Support is total for the Romanian civil nuclear programme, including the project of small modular reactors, which can be accelerated and can be among the first achievements of this kind in the world," the minister wrote on his Facebook account.

He emphasized that in the coming days he will have other meetings, being invited to Harvard University.

"It was an honour to represent Romania in the last few days in front of our partners in Washington. Together we are working on the energy of the future. The next days are just as full. I have the honour of being invited to a place dear to me, Harvard University," Burduja also wrote on the social network.

On the other hand, he indicated that, in the country, through the Ministry of Energy, new calls for financing from European funds (PNRR) were launched: 278 million euros for the production of batteries and photovoltaic panels, respectively for the acquisition of capacities storage.