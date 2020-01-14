EnviMin Alexe: Rabla Program to start in March

The "Rabla Clasic" program will start in March, and the number of vouchers offered for used cars will be at least 60,000, said on Monday, at private broadcaster Digi 24, the Environment, Waters and Forests Minister, Costel Alexe.

"I want that when we inform citizens, who are the beneficiaries of this program, to retain the terms, because there were programs ran by the Environment Ministry that effectively had delayed terms and that's where the population's mistrust in the government act stems from. Honestly, I don't desire this," said Alexe.

According to the minister, since the establishment of the "Rabla" Program, at least 600,000 vehicles were put out of use and around 550,000 new vehicles were acquired.

In what regards the "Rabla Plus" program, the official mentioned that the value of the voucher will be of 10,000 euro, and the number of tickets may increase by up to 20 pct over the previous edition.

"For Rabla Plus, in 2020 we propose to keep at least the same budget and we want an increase by 10-20 pct of the number of vouchers we grant, the voucher today being 10,000 euro. We are discussing at the level of the European Commission about the green deal, about how we have targets for 2030 regarding environment or about 2050 when we should have climate neutrality. We propose that, from year to year, to increase the budget for the vouchers regarding electric cars and especially to develop the number of charging stations. This is the future. Romania must make efforts to reach the European states. I don't know if we're necessarily on the bottom. The Environment Ministry in Romania is the ministry that allots, I believe, one of the highest, if not the highest, funding for the electric car voucher worth 10,000 euro," Alexe emphasized.

The 15th edition of the "Rabla Clasic" and "Rabla Plus" programs started in 2019, on April 12. The launch of the 2019 edition of these programs took place in Titu (where the Renault company has established on 15 September 2010 its number two testing centre worldwide, ed. n.) and the announced that the budget was worth 350 million RON for 35,000 scrapping bonuses.

The value of a classic voucher remained 6,500 RON (rd 1360 EUR), however it can be cumulated, depending on the engine specifications, with an ecobonus of 1,000 RON or 1,700 RON for hybrid cars. Furthermore, the ecobonus of 10,000 euro granted for buying a 100% electric car was maintained.