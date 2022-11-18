Environment Minister: Ukraine's future alongside the EU will be green and digital

Ukraine's future alongside the European Union will be green and digital, Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos on Friday told the conference where the Romania - Ukraine Agreement on the implementation of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context was signed, told Agerpres.

"At this historic moment for our environmental cooperation, the signing of this agreement will guide our cross-border investments in the coming years. Suffice to mention the Danube Delta and the Carpathian Mountains. We will work together to protect these particularly valuable areas and, at the same time, we will help the relevant ministries develop investments in these areas in compliance with European environmental principles, and not only. Romania has supported, supports and will provide support for everything related to Ukraine's fight against this provoked aggression. The Government of Romania offers all possible support both in the field of cross-border transport, in supporting Ukrainian citizens who cross our common border. We will also work together in the field of environmental protection. The war must stop, Russia's aggression against Ukraine must be stopped, after which we will face together a huge challenge to rebuild Ukraine not only economically, but to also restore the environment affected by this war. Ukraine's future alongside the European Union will be green and digital," Tanczos said.

In his turn, Ukrainian Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets pointed out that the agreement signed on Friday proves the political will and availability to cooperate in accordance with the mechanisms and procedures defined by the Espoo Convention.

"Today, without any exaggeration, is a landmark event in Ukrainian - Romanian environmental cooperation. Finally, we can practically solve our bilateral environmental issues that have been left unexamined for a long time. We have a lot of work ahead, but the agreement today is a strong political signal for our countries. The signing of the agreement between our governments on the implementation of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context proves our political willingness and readiness to cooperate in accordance with the mechanisms and procedures defined by the Espoo Convention. For Ukraine, this is an opportunity to advance and a confirmation of the status of reliable partner, ready for a constructive dialogue. And for both countries, this agreement is an effective mechanism in the field of environmental protection. I am convinced that we have started a new stage of the friendly cooperation between our countries and our ministries. I am convinced that thanks to the Ukrainian army, victory will come soon and I believe that all the countries of the democratic world stand by our side. Romania is with us and we feel this," Strilets said.

The Romanian and Ukrainian Environment Ministers initialed on Friday the Joint Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers for the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (the Espoo Convention).

The European Convention sets forth the obligations of the parties to assess the environmental impact of certain activities in an early planning phase. The document stipulates the general obligation of the states to notify and consult each other regarding all major projects under consideration and which could have a considerable negative impact on the transboundary environment.

The Espoo Convention was adopted in 1991 and entered into force on September 10, 1997.