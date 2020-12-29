EnvMin discusses quality of the air in Bucharest Capital with General Mayor

The Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, on Tuesday discussed with the General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, about the air quality in Bucharest, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Environment.

"One of the topics discussed was the situation regarding the air quality in Bucharest - an issue that is the subject of an infringement procedure initiated by the European Commission against Romania - as well as the episodes of increasing pollutants registered in the recent time. They established thus the calendar for the expansion of the measurement points in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, as well as the concrete measures to be taken by the local authorities to improve the quality of the air," reads the same post.

Regarding the waste management in Bucharest and the increase of the recycling rate, the two officials agreed to establish, as soon as possible, a meeting to be attended by the mayors of the six districts of the Capital City, to establish a unitary strategy on waste management.

Another important item on the agenda was eco-mobility. According to the same source, there was a discussion about stimulating the use of electric vehicles and expanding the network of charging points for them, about the systematization of road traffic, about the modernization of the public transport network and about the creation of new bicycle lanes.

During the working meeting, the two officials also discussed the increase of prevention and control actions at the level of Bucharest, in terms of compliance with environmental legislation, as well as the improvement of collaboration between the Bucharest Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard and the Local Police.