EP's Metsola says system weaknesses needs to be solved when referring to corruption case in EU legislature

President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola stated on Tuesday, while referring to the corruption scandal in the EU legislature, that there are weaknesses of the system which must be solved and the protection of whistleblowers must be increased, the transparency and the asset declarations must be better, told Agerpres.

She referred to the scandal in the EU legislature, in the context in which MEP Eva Kaili has been dismissed and arrested for corruption, money laundering and for setting up an organised criminal group, a case opened in relation to Qatar's attempts to influence economic and political decisions of the European Parliament regarding the human rights situation in this country.

EP President Roberta Metsola, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, met with youngsters on Tuesday, during the event called "Together we are Europe" organized by the EP Office in Romania, in partnership with the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest.

She argued that she will not accept funding from governmental or non-governmental organizations that have access to the European Parliament and that such situations are to be investigated.

The high official said her personal policy is to tackle a problem head-on, without accepting impunity, as well as funding from governmental or non-governmental organizations that have access to Parliament. Metsola said that all these funding situations will be investigated, adding that many things must be done because, after all, it is not only about the European Parliament, but about the entire European Union and all these represent matters that must work permanently and they shouldn't be abused at all.

Roberta Metsola said that she bears the responsibility of making sure that, in 2024, people further believe that politics is a permanent force.