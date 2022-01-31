Establishment of parliamentary group of right-wing deputies in Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban announces

The former chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party), Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday that he will form in the Chamber of Deputies a parliamentary group of "independent right-wing deputies", mentioning that 13 MPs will be a part of it, headed by Violeta Alexandru, Agerpres reports.

"I am informing the public opinion about forming a parliamentary group of independent right-wing deputies. 13 deputies that resigned from PNL along with the decision of the PNL leadership of bringing back PSD (Social Democratic Party) to govern. I took the decision of establishing a parliamentary group, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies and in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court that were given in the present case. We are 13 deputies. The leader of the parliamentary group will be Violeta Alexandru, vice-leader - deputy Nicolae Giugea and the Group Secretary - deputy Claudiu Chira. The name of the group is the Group of right-wing deputies," Orban said, during a press conference in Parliament.He mentioned that the group "proposes to remain loyal to the commitments and promises that were made by the PNL leadership during the electoral campaign, promises that were betrayed when the PSD-PNL Government was established"."Our parliamentary group is a group that will represent in Parliament all center-right wing, center, right-wing voters, who believe in liberal values, Christian-democrat and conservative and will be the only parliamentary group that can represent Romanian citizen who still feel that they are being represented by center-right wing thinking. We propose, through our activity, to ensure a correct and professional representation of all Romanian citizens that live from economic initiative, entrepreneurial spirit, who do honest work, regardless of working in the private or public sector, of all representatives of liberal professions, professionals, craftsmen and all people that have rights that need to be assured, honestly, and without any bureaucratic constraints," Orban added.