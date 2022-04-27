European Teqball Tour in Targu Mures: 35 teams in doubles' and 30 in mixed doubles'

The second stage of the European Teqball Tour circuit, which is to be organized in Targu Mures, Mures County, by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), in partnership with the Romanian Teqball Federation (FRTEQ), in the April 29 - May 1 period, saw the entry of 35 teams in the doubles' event and 30 teams in the mixed doubles' event.

The start of the competition will see the participation of the first three teams in men's doubles' in the world rankings: Bogdan Marojevic - Nikola Mitro (Serbia, #1), Banyik Csaba - Blazsovics Adam (Hungary, #2), and Gyorgydeak Apor - Ilyes Szabolcs (Romania, #3), and in mixed doubles', Banyik Csaba - Janicsek Zsannet (Hungary, #1), Nikola Mitro - Maja Umicevic (Serbia, #3), and Gyorgydeak Apor - Miklos Tunde (Romania, #4).

Friday, April 29, will see the matches in men's doubles, rounds 1-3, and in the afternoon a draw will take place for the elimination matches, the round of 16 and quarterfinals in men's doubles, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Saturday, April 30, at 9:30, is the official opening of the competition, the matches in mixed doubles', rounds 1-3, a draw and elimination matches, followed by the round of 16 and quarterfinals.

Sunday, May 1, will see the schedule start out with the quarterfinals in mixed doubles' (between 9:00 and 10:30) and men's doubles (10:30 - 12:00), the final for third place in mixed doubles' (13:00), followed by the final for third place in men's doubles, followed by a demonstration Para Teqball game.

Sunday afternoon will see both finals concluding the tour round, the awards ceremony being scheduled for 16:30.

The European Teqball Tour in Targu Mures is the most important Teqball event organized thus far in Romania and is the second competition by prize money value, after the Teqball World Series.

The tour is set to offer awards worth a total of 30,000 dollars.