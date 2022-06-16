Ex-Minister Elena Udrea brought to Romania; she will be taken to Targsor Penitentiary

Former Minister Elena Udrea has been brought to Romania, through the Giurgiu Customs, from where she will be taken over by the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP), which will bring her to the Targsor Penitentiary, where she will be imprisoned.

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday refused to suspend the European arrest warrant bearing the name of Elena Udrea, according to AFP.

On June 10, the Sofia Court of Appeal upheld the request of the Romanian authorities regarding the extradition of the former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea, who has to execute in Romania a sentence of 6 years imprisonment in the "Gala Bute" case.

The court in Bulgaria ordered the execution of the European warrant issued in the name of Elena Udrea and the extradition to Romania, the decision being final.

Udrea was definitively convicted of corruption in June 2018, when she was in Costa Rica. Her appeal for annulment was rejected on April 7, and another extraordinary appeal against the sentence is currently under way. At the same time, the Romanian authorities issued an arrest warrant in her name, according to an ECHR statement. Udrea was arrested in Bulgaria the same day while trying to reach Greece, the Strasbourg court also held.

AGERPRES.