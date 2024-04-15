Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania condemns Iran's attacks

The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania (FCER) condemns Iran's attacks and is fully in solidarity with the State of Israel, the president of the Federation, MP Silviu Vexler, said on Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

"Yesterday the Islamic Republic of Iran directly attacked the State of Israel, using over 300 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles. More than the explosive charge, they carried hatred. Together with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, we condemn in the harshest possible way this unprecedented action and we express our full solidarity with the State of Israel and its citizens. Like any other state, the State of Israel has a sovereign right to take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population. However, more than a sovereign right, these elements are an obligation he has towards the whole world," the deputy pointed out in a message addressed to the Parliament.

According to him, "again, Iran's actions threaten both the Middle East and the whole world."

"At this moment, we can clearly see that Iran is the destabilizing force in the Middle East and is directly responsible for the violent escalation in the entire region and beyond. Let's not forget the support that the Islamic Republic of Iran gives to the Russian Federation in the unprovoked war against Ukraine, let's not forget that the same Iranian drones that attacked the State of Israel are used by the Russian Federation to attack the civilian population of Ukraine. But above all, let's not forget that Iran has used its financial resources to export terrorism worldwide," he said.

The President of FCER emphasised that "the first entity that welcomed the actions initiated by Iran is the criminal terrorist organization Hamas, and this fact comes to confirm, if it were necessary, who really supported the attacks directed against the civilian population of the State of Israel on October 7 of the year last."

"We cannot remain indifferent! The words must be accompanied by sanctions that will completely paralyze and isolate this criminal regime. The time has come for the entire international community to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hamas and Hezbollah for what they are - terrorist organizations. More than that, the world must unite to ensure that Iran never has access to nuclear weapons," the FCER deputy argued.