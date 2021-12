The Romanian team won the bronze medals in the World Junior Foil Cup for teams, held on Sunday in the "Constantin Jude" Hall in Timisoara, agerpres reports.

Romania, made up of Emilia Corbu, Andreea Dinca, Paula Radu, Teodora Sofran, defeated France in the quarterfinals 45-42, but was beaten by Russia with 45-19 in the semifinals.

In the small final, the Romanian team defeated Poland 45-43.The victory went to Ukraine, which beat Russia 40-34 in the final.11 teams lined up for the competition.