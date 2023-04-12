Financial assets of public administration sector decrease to 24.1% of GDP, in Q4 2022

The financial assets of the public administration sector decreased in the last quarter of 2022 by 1.8 percentage points, compared to the similar period of the previous year, reaching 24.1% of GDP, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

This dynamic was mainly determined by the evolution of the financial instruments "Participants and shares/units of investment funds" and "Loans". Compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year, investment fund holdings and shares/units experienced a decrease of 2.1 percentage points in the last three months of 2022, reaching 9.5% of GDP.

In relative terms, the stock of loans decreased from 2.7% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2.3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022. The position of other receivable accounts (taxes, social contributions, trade receivables, amounts owed by economic operators to public authorities and external debts) appreciated by 0.1 percentage points, up to the level of 6.9% of GDP at the end of 2022.

The public administration sector recorded a net financing requirement in both analyzed periods, respectively of 3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 and of 2.9% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The central administration presented a net financing requirement of 2.4% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.2% of GDP in the same quarter of the previous year. Local administrations also recorded a net financing requirement in both analyzed quarters, namely 0.3% of GDP in Q4 2022 and 0.5% of GDP in Q4 2021. Social security administrations presented a net requirement of financing of 0.3% of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to that recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, of 0.2% of GDP.