Financial worries influence personal, career plans of Romanians (recruitment platform)

Candidates apply pragmatically aiming for stable jobs and higher wages or are geared towards future fields, reveals a study published on Thursday by an online recruitment platform.

The current economic context changes Romanians' priorities when it comes to career, but also personal life, these two aspects being more connected than ever.

Increasingly more young people in Romania choose to postpone or cancel their important plans in their personal life, such as starting a family or buying a house, due to the cost of living and economic developments, Bestjobs reports citing a study recently published by Deloitte.

According to the study, as far as careers go, applicants are looking for jobs that offer long-term security or end up moving towards professional areas in full swing such as IT and cyber security, renewable energy, digital content, financial investment and healthcare.

At the same time, applicants continue to explore the job market, making an average of over half a million applications per month, according to Bestjobs data.

"It's no longer a surprise that job stability has become an essential aspect when it comes to choosing a career. Romanian employees, however, continue to constantly apply to Bestjobs, both in the hope of accessing a higher wage and the desire to stay up to date with the requirements of the labour market. We can see how new fields are emerging that promise a future career and that end up attracting more and more applicants, due to the developments in technology and people's lifestyles. For example, the concern of people with mental health has led to increased demand for psychologists and therapists, just as the need to better manage finances has increased interest in financial analysts and investment brokers. When it comes to technology, we see high demand for AI and security data specialists, and also renewable energy engineers. Some of these jobs did not even exist 10 years ago or were not as sought after, which indicates the sped-up pace at which the world we live in is developing," says Ana Visian, marketing manager Bestjobs.

The jobs of the future attract young applicants with an educational background in them. Thus, the new jobs are part of fields in full swing and require applicants with specific knowledge, most of them designed for young people in the 18-35 years group.

Among the most frequent offers of such jobs are: E-commerce sales specialist - 900-1,400 euros net, Therapist/psychologist - 800-1,200 euros net, Renewable energy specialist - 1,100-1,600 euros net, Digital content creator - 600- 1,000 euros net, Nutritionist - 600-1,000 euros net, Investment Broker - 1,100-1,800 euros net, Cybersecurity/Network Engineer - 1,500-2,300 euros net, Data analyst - 1,800-2,200 euros net, Data security officer - 1,000-1,500 euros net and Manager - 1,200 - 1,700 euros net.

In addition to wages, the demand for certain fields also represents a relevant indicator for applicants looking for a stable job. Thus, at the level of the entire job offer on Bestjobs, 3% of the announcements are in Healthcare, 8% in IT, 9.5% in Finance/Accounting, 9.4% fi Engineering and 15% in Sales.

Bestjobs has over 22 years of experience in recruiting . At any moment, there are over 35,000 jobs openings on the platform and 4.6 million professionals connected to the labour market.