Fines totaling 380,000 RON for late issuance of electricity bills

The electricity suppliers were fined by the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) with 380,000 RON for the late issuance of invoices, the energy regulatory body informed on Wednesday, in a press release, told Agerpres.

"As we announced publicly, as a result of the numerous notifications regarding the non-issuance of electricity bills, we started control actions at the main electricity suppliers. The theme of the control actions was to verify the way in which, during the period 1 April 2022 - 30 September 2022, the suppliers respected their obligation to issue invoices according to the invoicing period agreed with the end customers. Following the checks, it was found that the suppliers did not respect their legal obligations, i.e. issued late or did not issue invoices of electricity after each invoicing period, thus being fined 380,000 RON," the ANRE release reads.

The largest fine was applied to Electrica Furnizare - 120,000 RON, followed by Hidroelectrica - 70,000 RON, CEZ Vanzare - 60,000 RON, E.ON Energie Romania - 50,000 RON, Enel Energie - 50,000 RON and Enel Energie Muntenia - 30,000 RON.

"We will continue to monitor compliance with the legal provisions in force in order to remedy those violations that affect electricity and natural gas consumers," the ANRE warned.