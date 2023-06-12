Firefighters intervene to evacuate water from 204 houses and 177 yards in the last 24 hours

More than 4,300 military firefighters, with about 3,200 technical means, intervened on Sunday in 30 localities in nine counties to mitigate the negative effects of bad weather.

"In the context of the forecasted hydro-meteorological phenomena, 19 warning messages were issued to the population through the RO-ALERT system, in 12 counties. Firefighters have acted in support of the population and local public administration to evacuate water from 204 houses, household annexes and cellars, 177 courtyards and 27 streets," said a press release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

At the same time, firefighters have intervened for the clearance of nine trees broken by the strong wind. Following these events, a car was damaged.

Given that several counties in the south-west, west and centre of the country are under weather advisory until Tuesday at 10:00, the evolution of the forecast phenomena will be constantly monitored in order to immediately take the necessary measures, so that the emergency situations recorded can be managed effectively.