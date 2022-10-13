Foreign Affairs Ministry hails adoption of UN resolution condemning illegal annexation by Russia of some Ukrainian territories

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the adoption, on Wednesday, by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), gathered in an extraordinary emergency session, of the resolution condemning the illegal annexation by Russia of some Ukrainian territories, entitled "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine - Defending the Principles of the UN Charter."

The adoption of the resolution was made possible by the favourable votes of a large majority of 143 UN member states, including Romania, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES. It is the largest number of votes obtained since the beginning of the illegal war of aggression against Ukraine in favour of a resolution of the UN General Assembly on this topic.

"This result clearly shows the very high degree of international isolation of Russia, but also the determination of the international community to defend the international order based on rules and international law," stated Minister Bogdan Aurescu, told Agerpres.

The resolution was initiated by Ukraine and Albania, following the rejection by the Russian Federation of a similar resolution in the Security Council on September 30. The text was co-sponsored by Romania, along with 75 other UN member states.

At the same time, only five UN member states voted against the resolution - the Russian Federation, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria.

"Considering the seriousness of the actions of the Russian Federation, as well as the importance of the theme of territorial integrity for the UN states, the adoption of this resolution with a large majority sends a very clear signal that, by the decision to illegally annex some territories belonging to Ukraine, the Russian Federation violated in a flagrant manner the basic principles of international law, including the provisions of the UN Charter," explains the MAE.

The resolution asks the UN member states not to recognize any change in the status of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and asks the Russian Federation to revoke the decision of the illegal annexation of some Ukrainian territories, as well as the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of military forces from the territory of Ukraine.

Also, by adopting this resolution, the support of the vast majority of UN member states for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within the internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters, is reaffirmed. The resolution condemns the so-called "referendums" organized by the Russian Federation in regions within the recognized borders of Ukraine and declares them invalid under international law.

The actions of the Russian Federation are based on the illegal use of force and represent serious violations of the most important principles and norms of international law, enshrined, in particular, by the provisions of the UN Charter.

Adopted shortly after the recent armed attacks launched by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine, the resolution also calls on the UN member states and other international organizations to support efforts to de-escalate the current situation.

Romania condemned in the strongest terms the signing of the so-called "accession agreements to the Russian Federation" of some Ukrainian regions under the illegal occupation of Russian troops, as a result of the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"These actions cannot produce any kind of effect from the point of view of international law, and Romania does not recognize their validity, especially regarding the operation of any change regarding the territorial membership of the Ukrainian regions concerned with Ukraine," emphasizes the Romanian MAE.