Foreign Diplo 2018, an opportunity for Romania to reconnect to African states

Foreign Diplo 2018 is a good opportunity for Romania to reconnect and re-join the African states, Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu declared on Monday, at the opening of the course organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) through the Romanian Diplomatic Institute (IDR) and the Romanian Agency for Development - RoAid, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The course takes place September 10 to September 22 and it is designed for diplomats from the sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean, with the main objective of becoming acquainted with Romania's realities and the Romanian perspectives on the future of the European Union, of the EU-ACP (Africa, Caribbean, Pacific) relations, as well as on global challenges (migration, cyber security, etc.). The course is also an illustration of the importance Romania grants education and our desire to support the development of the elites in the targeted countries.The first edition of the course enjoys the participation of diplomats from nine African states and ten states from the Caribbean and the CARICOM Secretariat (Caribbean Community ed. n)."In his address, the Minister for Foreign Affairs welcomed the participants and highlighted that Foreign Diplo is not just a training course meant to provide the benchmarks and tools for a better understanding of the European political, geopolitical and cultural realities. This is a good opportunity for Romania to reconnect and rejoin the African states, while, at the same time, a first step towards Romania building a long term relationship with the states from the Caribbean area," the press release further mentions.