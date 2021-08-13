Foreign direct investments in Romania reach 3.138 billion Euro, going up by 215%

Foreign direct investments (FDI) have reached 3.138 billion Euro during the first 6 months, in comparison with 996 million Euro during the similar period of 2020, representing an increase of 215%, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Non-residential direct investments in Romania summed up 3.138 billion Euro (in comparison with 996 million Euro during the period of January-June 2020), of which participations to capital (including net estimated profit) summed up the net value of 2.543 billion Euro, and intra-group loans registered a net value of 595 million Euro," the press release reads.

The number of newly founded companies with foreign capital in Romania has gone up, during the first 6 months of 2021, by 53.7%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, at 2,573 units, according to the centralized data from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 2,573 new companies had a subscribed social capital with a total of 22.429 million dollars, almost 6 times higher than the ones of registered companies during the period of January-June 2020, of 3.841 million dollars.