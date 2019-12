Former deputy Viorel Hrebenciuc was sentence on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court to 3 years in prison in the Giga TV case.

In the same case, the former chief of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA) Laura Georgescu has been sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison.Moreover, former mayor of Piatra Neamt Gheorghe Stefan got 3 years and 9 months in prison, whereas member of the CNA Narcisa Iorga got 3 years in prison.The decision is not final and can be challenged through appeal.