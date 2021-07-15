 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former PSD head Liviu Dragnea to be released

bugetul.ro
liviu dragnea

The Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday the request for conditional release from prison submitted by the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, after he completed two years of his three and a half year sentence received in 2019 in the case of the fictive employments at the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC).

Dragnea received a negative decision at the initial court - the District 5 Court, yet he contested the decision, which the Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday.

Liviu Dragnea will be released from the Rahova Penitentiary on Thursday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.