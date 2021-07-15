Former PSD head Liviu Dragnea to be released

The Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday the request for conditional release from prison submitted by the former leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, after he completed two years of his three and a half year sentence received in 2019 in the case of the fictive employments at the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC).

Dragnea received a negative decision at the initial court - the District 5 Court, yet he contested the decision, which the Giurgiu Tribunal admitted on Thursday.

Liviu Dragnea will be released from the Rahova Penitentiary on Thursday.