ForMin Aurescu, Turkish counterpart Cavusoglu discuss regional security, EU dialogue, over phone

bogdan aurescu

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation on Thursday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the latter's request.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, Aurescu "underscored Romania's commitment to continue and further develop the cooperation with Turkey, which unfolds based on the Strategic Partnership adopted in 2011."

Moreover, they also agreed on the importance of resuming the works of the Joint Inter-Governmental Committee of Bilateral Economic Cooperation.

Furthermore, the same source showed that the Romanian Foreign Minister highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation in regional security in the Black Sea and on the Eastern Flank of NATO, including in the informal trilateral security format with Poland, underscoring at the same time the importance of continuing consultations in this format.

Minister Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for continuing the EU-Turkey dialogue, to the benefit of both parties, and pointed out Romania's constructive approach, including during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, bringing to mind the organisation of the EU-Turkey Association Council, after a 4-year break.

