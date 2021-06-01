ForMin Aurescu, visiting EC Vice President Sefcovic discuss Brexit related topics

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu thanked visiting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic for the intense efforts made to ensure the proper implementation of the Agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, as well as of the agreements governing the post-Brexit relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Foreign Ministry said in a release, agerpres reports.

The talks held during a meeting on Monday focused on Brexit-related subjects of interest, as well as on the process of reflection on the future of the EU, given that Vice President Sefcovic coordinates the strategic reflection network set up at Union level.

"Minister Aurescu expressed confidence in maintaining an active involvement of Vice President Maros Sefcovic in settling the UK's differentiated approach to work visa fees for the citizens of Romania and another four EU member states, pointing out that a solution applicable at EU level needs to be identified. The ForMin also highlighted the constant interest of the Romanian authorities in the proper implementation by the United Kingdom of the provisions on the citizens' rights set forth in the Withdrawal Agreement, given the large Romanian community that lives in the UK. In this context, the Romanian top diplomat also suggested that the subject of the temporary detainment of several Romanian citizens who did not meet the UK's entry requirements be raised in the context of the EU - UK talks," the release states.In connection with the ongoing debate on the future of the Union, the two interlocutors welcomed the formal launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe on May 9, and emphasized the importance of dialogue and direct engagement with the citizens in defining the Union's development directions.