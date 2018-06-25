ForMin Melescanu:Analysis on relocation of Romanian Embassy in Israel, to be finalised and sent to political decision-makers, this week

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu announced on Tuesday that the analysis concerning the opportuneness of relocating Romania's Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will be finalised and sent to President Iohannis, the Government and Parliament, during the week, so that a decision be made.

"It is basically concluded based on all the materials that we have had. There are some institutions that have not given us [their points of view, ed.n.], but as I see it, we will have to present it during the week to President Iohannis, the Gov't and Parliament. The decision will be made by the political decision-makers based on an analysis at their disposal. I haven't sent it to anyone yet. We are about to finalise and send it. There are no conclusions. There are advantages and disadvantages they will have to be weighed up when the decision gets adopted. There are many advantages and disadvantages," Melescanu said in the Senate, on Tuesday.Asked whether there are big security risks, he replied: "There are. It is one of the elements that needs to be taken into account.At thhe beginning of May, Melescanu was stating that the above-mentioned analysis "be carried out together with the Defence Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE)."