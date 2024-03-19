Gabriela Ruse qualifies for round of 16 of ITF tennis tournament in Maribor

The Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualified for the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Maribor (Slovenia), with total prizes of 60,000 dollars, after beating Kathinka von Deichmann (Liechtenstein), 6-3, 6-3.

Ruse (26 years old, no. 170 in the WTA) won in one hour and 27 minutes against an opponent from the qualifiers (29 years old, no. 277 in the WTA).

In the round of 16 at W75 Maribor, Ruse will face another player from the qualifiers, the Russian Elena Pridankina (18 years old, no. 290 in the WTA), who managed to get through the first round against the Swiss Celine Naef (18 years old, no. 147 in the WTA).