GCS: 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine; another 19,007 people isolated at home

A number of 14,923 people are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 19,007 people are isolated at home and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Tuesday.

Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 2 and up to date, 2,302 people who have not observed the period of self-isolation have been placed in institutionalized quarantine. Also, 209 people in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which the quarantine measure was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

To date, 269,183 tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 412 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 1,905 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.