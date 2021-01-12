GCS: Bucharest, most newly confirmed COVID-19 cases - 625; over 200 in Cluj and Timis

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 625 and the counties of Cluj - 294, Timis - 225 and Iasi - 190, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) data sent on Tuesday.

Over 100 new cases were registered in the counties of Bihor, Brasov, Braila, Constanta, Galati, Maramures, Sibiu and Suceava.

The fewest new cases were in the counties of Buzau - 12, Tulcea - 18, Mehedinti - 20, Harghita - 20.

In total, 3,697 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed nationwide.