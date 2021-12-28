General Inspectorate for Immigration: Copies of certain documents, no longer required as of January 1

The General Inspectorate for Immigration informs, on Tuesday, that the working procedures regarding the issuance of documents to foreign and European citizens have been simplified, so that, starting with January 1, 2022, at the request of granting or extending the right of stay or residence or issuing the employment permit, copies of certain documents are no longer required, agerpres reports.

"Starting with January 1, 2022, the territorial structures of the General Inspectorate for Immigration will no longer request, when submitting the documents regarding the regulation of the right of stay or residence, as the case may be, copies of the following documents: identity card of Romanian / foreign citizen issued by the Romanian authorities, the letter of acceptance for studies, the constitutive act of the vocational training institution and the constitutive act of the organisation. Furthermore, they will also no longer require copies of the company's registration certificate, the company's constitutive documents, establishment court decisions, the certificate with the inscriptions of mentions made at ONRC [National Trade Register Office] (if applicable), the operation authorisation and the specialist technical approval," a release sent to AGERPRES reads.At the same time, both EU / EEA / Swiss Confederation citizens and third-country nationals are no longer required to submit a copy of the marriage certificate and the birth certificate of the child, Romanian / foreign citizen, issued by the Romanian authorities.Through the measures adopted, the General Inspectorate for Immigration aims to increase the degree of trust in the activity of the institution, offering citizens predictability and a public service that can be solved simpler and faster, the quoted source states.