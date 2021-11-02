Gheorghita: The vaccination coverage rate in the total population of Romania is 36.5%; over 18 years - 45%

The vaccination coverage rate in the total population of Romania of over 19.3 million inhabitants is currently 36.5%, the president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

"As of November 1, more than 7,053,000 people have been vaccinated nationwide with at least one dose. Of these, more than 6.3 million people are currently vaccinated with a full schedule. Practically, the vaccination coverage in the total population of Romania of over 19.3 million inhabitants is 36.5%, but looking at the eligible population aged over 12 years, this vaccination coverage rate is 42% and over the age of 18 the vaccination coverage rate is 45%," the CNCAV chief said at a news conference at Victoria Palace.

He added that Bucharest has a vaccine coverage of over 62% of the eligible population, over 12 years, followed by Cluj County, with 55%, and Constanta County, with 50%."We still have 13 counties that have a vaccination coverage rate between 40% and 50%, 21 counties - between 30% and 40% and there are five counties that have vaccination coverage between 25% and 30%," he added.