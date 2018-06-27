Gov't to manage Rosia Montana's inclusion in UNESCO Heritage List

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) was informed on Wednesday about the latest developments in the inclusion of the Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List, with the government to manage the matter.

"At the end of the meeting, the minister of culture and national identity informed the members of the council about the latest developments in the inclusion of the 'Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape' in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The subject Rosia Montana as part of the national cultural heritage and the world cultural heritage has permanently attracted the attention of the president of Romania, both from a cultural and social point of view, as having a major impact on a historical area of Romania," the Presidential Administration said in a press statement.According to the statement, the topic under consideration has a heritage dimension, and under the existing legal framework, the government has the tools and organisations in place to manage the entire process of including the Rosia Montana mining cultural landscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List."Based on constitutional and legal provisions, the members of the Supreme Council for National Defence took note of the information provided by the minister of culture and national identity, and the matter will continue to be managed by the government of Romania."The CSAT meeting, headed by President Klaus Iohannis, took place on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in Bucharest.