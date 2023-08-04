Governing is more important than political tussle, PM Ciolacu says

The governing is more important than the political tussle, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, assuring that he will not engage "in any conflicts unrelated to citizens' priorities."

"A responsible party is at the helm of the country to show that it is capable of making decisions for the people, not to expose their political frustrations in the public square. I will not engage in any conflicts unrelated to citizens' priorities. I will fight only for measures related to the lives of ordinary people, their standard of living and their daily problems," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres reports.

He added that, as prime minister, he has the duty to come up with concrete solutions to the realities in the country.

"And the reality is that very large loans have been made in previous years, and the pandemic has demonstrated an incredible thirst for waste. My job is to balance the situation. Inaction and political blah blah actually mean blocking much-needed European funds for development. And I will never allow that! I don't run away from responsibility or look for blame in the past. Romanians know the culprits better. My role is to come up with solutions, to ensure Romania's political and economic stability, to respond to citizens' problems and to protect those affected by rising prices. That's what I'm going to do. I leave the scandals and disputes pertaining to the political menagerie to others," the head of the Executive said.