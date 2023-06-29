Government debt decreases to 49% of GDP in April 2023 (Finance Ministry).

Public administration debt (government debt) fell to 712.120 billion RON in April 2023, down from 714.865 billion RON in the previous month, according to data published by the Finance Ministry (MF), told Agerpres.

As a percentage of the GDP, the government debt fell to 49% from 49.1% in March 2023.

In the fourth month of this year, medium- and long-term debt fell to 679.871 billion RON from 684.013 billion RON in March 2023, while short-term debt rose to 32.249 billion RON from 30.851 billion RON in the previous month.

Most of this debt, 592.284 billion RON, was represented by government securities. Loans amounted to 108.943 billion RON.

Debt in EUR amounted to 309.786 billion RON equivalent, debt in national currency to 28.89 billion RON equivalent and the debt in USD to 72.749 billion RON equivalent.

Central government debt at the end of April 2023 was 692.743 billion RON, down from 696.096 billion RON in March, of which 660.525 billion RON was medium and long-term. Most of the central government debt was contracted in RON (313.708 billion RON) and in EUR (305.593 billion RON equivalent).

Local public administration debt increased to 19.76 billion RON from 18.768 billion RON in March 2023, of which 19.346 billion RON in the medium and long term.

The government domestic debt in April 2023 was 340.876 billion RON (23.4% of GDP), of which 326.88 billion RON was central government debt and 13.994 billion RON local government debt.

According to the MF data, the government external debt was 371.244 billion RON (25.5% of GDP), of which 365.86 billion RON was central government external debt and 5.38 billion RON local government external debt.