Government informs that 125,000 euros is Romania's voluntary financial contribution to OECD budget

The Government approved on Wednesday the payment of Romania's voluntary financial contribution to the OECD budget in the amount of 125,000 euros.

According to a press release from the Government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the payment of Romania's voluntary financial contribution, representing the equivalent in RON of the sum of 125,000 euros, to the budget of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), was approved, with a view to implementation in 2024 of the Romania - OECD Roadmap for cooperation in the field of official assistance for development, told Agerpres.

The value in RON of the contribution is borne from the approved annual budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the current year.

"The voluntary financial contribution will lead to the alignment of our country with the standards of the Official Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, in the perspective of drawing up the multi-annual strategic program for international cooperation for development and humanitarian assistance 2024 - 2027", the press release states.