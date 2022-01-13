Gov't: PM Chancellery, which will be able to initiative normatice act drafts, to be financed through Gov't Secretariat

The Government decided on Thursday that the financing of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister will be made from the state budget through the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG), and also that this institution will be able to initiate draft normative acts in those fields under its subordination, Agerpres reports.

The expenses necessary for the activity of the working apparatus of the Deputy Prime Minister with portfolio will be covered from the state budget, through the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government, except for the indemnity of the Deputy Prime Minister and the expenses necessary for the activity of his/her cabinet, which will be covered from the budget of the ministry he/she leads."Also, the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, a structure with legal personality, subordinated to the Prime Minister, will be financed from the state budget through the budget of the General Secretariat of the Government and is headed by the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, who has the rank of a Minister, to be appointed and removed from office by decision of the Prime Minister. One or more Secretaries of State and State Counselors, as well as the Director of the Prime Minister's Office, in rank of Secretary of State, will work at the PM Chancellery, to be appointed and also removed from office by decision of the Prime Minister," reads a press release.At the same time, the GEO establishes the responsibilities of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, which will be able to initiate draft normative acts in the fields it is in charge with, but also the fact that the organization, functioning, organizational structure and maximum number of offices are established by Government decision.By the same GEO approved by the Government, the Authority for the Protection of the Rights of the Child and Adoption and the Authority for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities will change their names to the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of the Child and Adoption, and to the National Authority for the Protection of the Persons with Disabilities, respectively, with the names to be properly replaced in the respective normative acts.Another modification provided in the normative act refers to the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, which will take over the package of shares held by the state at the company "Youth Tourism Bureau (B.T.T.)" -S.A. Bucharest from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.