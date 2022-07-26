Gov't says Romanian consumers not affected by possible additional cuts in natural gas use

Romanian individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, social services and critical industry will not be affected by possible additional cuts in natural gas use, according to the government.

"Romania will have covered the demand for the winter of 2022 - 2023. The country's natural gas reserves are at 55%, which is above the mandatory level of 46% that has to be achieved on August 1, 2022. By maintaining this accelerated pace we can reach a storage capacity of at least 80% before November 1," the government said on Tuesday in a social media post.

According to the government, the availability of domestic sources of natural gas and the consumption profile of Romania, correlated with the governmental package for the protection of citizens and the economy, are elements that guarantee the provision of the needed use for the winter of 2022 - 2023, Agerpres.ro informs.

European Union member states on Tuesday approved a plan to coordinately reduce their natural gas use in order to help Germany and lessen its dependence on Russia, after a new drastic drop in Russian supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, according to the Czech Presidency of the EU Council.