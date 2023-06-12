Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: 50pct increase in the pay scale for teachers included in OUG

The first 50% of the salary increase in education provided for in the new salary law as of 1 January 2024 is included in the text of the emergency ordinance (OUG) which will be published in the Official Journal, Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Monday.

"In the OUG which shall be published today in the Official Journal, it is a matter of hours, it is provided, therefore in the body of the ordinance, not only in the preamble, not only in the substantiation note, as it was in the previous ordinance, but in the body of the ordinance, in art. 3 paragraph (2): 'The salary scale applicable to the national education system as of 1 January 2024 is established from the average gross salary, used to base the state social security budget for 2023 for the beginner teachers/university assistants'. In paragraph (3): 'Teaching staff, auxiliary teaching staff and non-teaching staff in the state education system shall benefit, as of 1 January 2024, from 50% of the difference established between the basic salary in payment and the basic salary established by the pay scale in force on 1 January 2024'. As such, we are talking about a text that is part of the body of the ordinance, it is part of the regulation, which is published today in the Official Journal," Carbunaru told a press conference.

"In other words, it is in the substantiation note and in the preamble of the ordinance and the articles of the ordinance," Labour Minister Marius Budai added.

The clarification comes after education trade unionists had previously complained that the provision for a 50% increase was not in the text of the draft ordinance under debate, but only in the substantiation note. AGERPRES