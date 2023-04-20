Gov't spokesman: Gov't continues to care about the Ukrainian refugees

The spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, conveyed, on Thursday, that the care that the Government has shown towards the situation of refugees from Ukraine has not undergone any change and that the mechanisms for the implementation of support for citizens Ukrainians and Romanians, civil society, the financial conditions will be established next week, before May 1, also mentioning that the situation of outstanding payments will be clarified soon.

"The solution chosen by the Government was to come up with a new normative framework through this emergency ordinance, and it is a normative framework that comes to consolidate the way in which Romania understood to support the refugees from Ukraine. There are approximately four million people who came, passed through our country, over 110,000 chose to stay. So, considering that many of them are also children or single people or who need support in one form or another, it was not only salutary, but also necessary that the support that Romania has offered since the first day, and when I say Romania I am not only referring to what the Government of Romania has done or what a county or local authority has done, but also to the way in which civil society, ordinary Romanians have opened their literally the doors and have practically become a symbol of the international solidarity that millions of Ukrainians currently benefit from. And all these things need some form of support," explained Carbunaru, when asked, after the Government meeting, regarding with the fact that the Emergency Ordinance on this topic adopted last week does not include all the details to be applied.

He specified that the Government will come, probably next week, with a decision in support of the application of this emergency ordinance regarding the support of Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

Asked about the four-month delay in the settlement by the Government of the Ukrainians' accommodation, Cărbunaru said: "The commitment of the Bucharest Executive is intact in relation to the need to offer support both to Ukrainian citizens and to civil society, to Romanian citizens who have understood to show this solidarity by hosting or offering various forms of support to Ukrainian citizens. (...) The fact that there are certain delays in making payments until the end also confirms the extent of the support that, until the end, the Romanians, if we now refer to the public money managed by the Government is also offered through this means to the Ukrainian refugees," Carbunaru explained.