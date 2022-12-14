Gov't supports Romanian entities participating in collaboration projects financed via European Defence Fund

The Government has agreed, through an emergency ordinance, to support Romanian entities that want to participate in collaboration projects supported financially through the European Defence Fund, the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, informs on Wednesday.

"The government approved the emergency ordinance on supporting entities based in Romania to participate in collaboration projects financially supported through the European Defence Fund. Thus, the national framework for the application of the provisions of the European Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 29, 2011, is being implemented for the establishment of the European Defence Fund, with the Ministry of Defence being the national authority responsible for signing and approving the necessary documents to support such research and development projects of national interest," Dan Carbunaru told a press conference held at the Victoria Palace, on Wednesday, told Agerpres.