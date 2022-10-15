Great soprano Mariana Nicolesco dies, aged 73

The great soprano Mariana Nicolesco died at the age of 73, the Romanian National Opera Cluj-Napoca announces in a post on Facebook.

"This evening brings us to a moment of parting with a memorable star of the lyrical world! Sorrowful, we say goodbye to Primadonna Assoluta: MARIANA NICOLESCO. Described in words such as Regina del Belcanto, Primadonna Assoluta or Diva Divina, Mariana Nicolesco leaves after all, a universe that she enriched immeasurably with her presence in this world," the ONR Cluj-Napoca post says, Agerpres informs.

Mariana Nicolesco was an Honorary Member of the Romanian Academy, Doctor Honoris Causa and honorary professor of several universities, such as the Gheorghe Dima National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca, the Mihai Eminescu International Academy in Craiova, the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Transilvania University in Brasov and the Academy of Arts in Chisinau.

Appointed Commander of the Italian Republic, Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters in France, she was decorated with the National Order Star of Romania in Grand Cross "for exceptional merits, as a sign of high appreciation for her entire career".

"A study says that, in the history of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, she is the soprano who appeared in the most absolute premieres. Invited by Pope John Paul II, Mariana Nicolesco sang the wonderful Romanian carols at the First Christmas Concert in the Vatican, transmitted and watched by over a billion people. Just a few of the many historical moments that became memorable through the involvement of the soprano. Smooth road to heaven, star of the operatic universe!" also transmits the Romanian National Opera Cluj-Napoca.