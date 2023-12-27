Health Inspectorate reports 2,735 cases of measles were recorded in Romania in 2023

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) on Wednesday informed that there were 2,735 confirmed cases of measles recorded in Romania between January 1 and December 24, 2023, three deaths counted among them, told Agerpres.

According to the INSP, the deceased are two children from the Brasov county, 7-month old both of them, who weren't eligible for a MMR vaccination, and a 35-year-old adult from Bucharest, who was also not vaccinated against measles, and who had comorbidities.

The first death caused by measles since the current epidemic was first reported was that of a child and was recorded on December 5.

If until December 17 (January 1 - December 17, 2023) 2,455 confirmed cases of measles had been notified in 34 counties and in the city of Bucharest, at the last report, on Wednesday, the number increased rapidly, reaching a total of 2,735 cases (reference period January 1 - December 24, 2023), with measles cases being confirmed in 34 counties and in the Capital City Bucharest.

The most cases, according to the INSP, were recorded in the counties of Mures - 748, Brasov - 657, Cluj - 197, Giurgiu - 173, Ilfov - 123 and in Bucharest - 352.