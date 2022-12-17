Hungarian PM Viktor Orban: History of the European economy, when we imported energy from Russia, is over

The history of the European economy, when we imported cheap energy and raw materials from Russia, is over, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

"We want to have economic growth and security. However, we do not have a new strategy and in this situation we, the leaders, must make sure that we will provide our peoples with economic and energy security. We are here together because we agreed that the solution is to identify new sources of renewable energy for Europe. But this remains only a dream until we have the actual conditions to make the connections. We have such sources all around Europe, and the Caspian Sea region is one such region," said the head of the Budapest Executive, according to the official translation.

"We, in Hungary, are proud to be able to participate in such a unique, strategic investment, because it is increasingly important to be innovative and find innovative solutions. We are now preparing to build the longest submarine electricity transmission cable. If I were 30 years younger, I would say that it is like rock'n'roll to build such a cable under the sea," Viktor Orban also said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister is at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in the context of the signing of the Agreement on the Strategic Partnership in green energy development and transport, together with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis also participate in the event.