If resources are efficiently exploited, Romania does not need Russian gas during warm season

The leader of The Force of the Right party, former liberal PM, currently deputy Ludovic Orban considers that Romania does not need Russian gas during the warm season if own resources are efficiently exploited, a problem being Germany, where the petrochemical industry was affected, which ensures millions of jobs, Agerpres reports.

"The warm season is coming and dependence on gas will greatly be reduced for all European countries, and for Romania, in the warm season, we have no need for Russian gas if we exploit our resources. And not to begin exploiting gas in the Black Sea. An efficient exploitation of resources (...) can ensure all we need for consumption, but indeed, the problem is tied to Germany. Germany cannot afford giving up natural gas from Russia, because it would destroy its petrochemical industry, which is extremely important for Germany's GDP. It is Germany's third industry, which ensures a huge number of jobs, a few million," Orban declared on Thursday night for private TV broadcaster Realitatea Plus.He added that there could be a discussion of reducing gas imports, but that would imply ensuring additional resources from somewhere else."Certainly, here, Americans have developed their liquified natural gas terminals, which are connected to the European networks, but I do not how to what extent their capacity of liquified natural gas exports can increase, so that it can supplement an eventual loss of exploited natural gas. Europe has today rd 35% dependence of natural gas, so 35% of gas consumed in Europe comes from Russia. I believe that a decrease in gas quantity is obtainable and will hit Russia without any discussion," Ludovic Orban concluded.