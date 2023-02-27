Immigration Inspectorate receives 12,000 asylum requests from foreigners last year

The General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) announces that, in 2022, 12,368 asylum applications by foreigners were registered on Romanian territory, over a third of them being Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

Most applications were submitted by Ukrainian citizens - 4,398, followed by those from India - 1,486, Bangladesh - 1,364, Syria - 1,313 and Pakistan - 803.

According to a press release from the IGI, in 2022 there was an increase compared to the previous year, when 9,590 such applications were submitted.

The asylum application can be submitted by any foreigner, located on the territory of Romania or at a border crossing point. A person is considered an asylum seeker from the moment of the manifestation of will, expressed in writing or orally, in front of the relevant authorities, which shows that he requests the protection of the Romanian state.

Asylum applications are submitted in person by foreigners on the territory of Romania or at a control point for crossing the state border.

In the case of foreign minors, asylum applications can be submitted by the legal representative. Minors who have reached the age of 14 can apply for asylum in their own name.

If a foreigner applies with a request/memorandum/petition in which he states that he wants a form of protection in Romania, he is informed in writing that it is necessary to appear in person at the relevant authorities to receive such requests.

Asylum applications submitted outside the territory of Romania are not accepted.

Regarding the integration activity of persons with a form of protection and other categories of persons, the specialists in the field ensured the participation in the integration program for 1,803 persons.

Also, during the reference period, the immigration police issued 101,077 residence permits for beneficiaries of international protection.