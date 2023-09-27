Immigration officers issue return decisions for about 3,000 immigrants eight months into 2023

In the first eight months of 2023, Romania's immigration officers carried out about 800 specific checks, following which return decisions were issued for 3,028 people with a deadline for voluntary departure from Romania, while 930 were removed under escort, told Agerpres.

"Between January 1 and August 31, 2023 the immigration police conducted 793 specific checks nationwide related to the prevention and combat of illegal stay and undocumented employment of foreigners, with their own staff and in collaboration with other public order officers and specialists of local labour inspectorates," the General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) reported on Wednesday.

As a result of the actions and checks carried out, 3,765 foreigners were found in illegal situations.

For the reported violations, 810 fines were applied to foreigners and employers for violation of the legal provisions regarding foreigners and their gainful employment.