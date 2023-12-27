Immigrations Inspectorate removes 16 foreigners, under escort, from the country

Immigration police from the centres for the accommodation of foreigners taken into public custody from Otopeni and Arad over December 25-26 carried out three such operations of removal from Romanian territory of sixteen foreigners, based on court decisions.

"The sixteen foreign citizens were escorted by the police from the two accommodation centres to the Cluj International Airport (six Sri Lankans and one Pakistani) and to the Henri Coanda International Airport (eight Nepalese and one Cameroonian), respectively, where they were boarded on commercial flights heading to their countries of origin," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The Romanian authorities also adopted the measure of banning the respective foreign citizens from entering the territory of any of the member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Swiss Confederation, for a period of 5 years, according to the provisions of the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 194/2002 regarding the regime of foreigners in Romania, republished, with subsequent modifications and supplements.

The action of the immigration police from the Arad Centre for Accommodation of Foreigners taken into Public Custody benefited from the support of the gendarmes from the Arad County Gendarmerie Inspectorate.