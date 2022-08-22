Impact of Ordinance on increase of salaries in budgetary sector exceeds by little 2 bln RON (LabMin Budai)

The impact of the Ordinance on salary increase in the budgetary sector is a bit over 2 billion RON by the end of this year, Labour Minister Marius Budai announced on Monday at the private television Digi24.

"The impact is a bit over 2 billion RON, but the impact on the RON can be found out after the first month of payment because there are still unfilled vacancies," the minister said.

As for the difference between the average salaries in the state and private sectors, Marius Budai said, once again, that in Romania the situation in which the payment of employees on paper is 2 RON, and in hand 5 RON is still practiced, and, he added, "unfortunately the workers indulge in this situation. If we have a real cost on paper another will be the difference".

On the other hand, Budai denied any intention to nationalize Pillar II mandatory pensions, pointing out that this was a false topic.

"We need to have a consultation with the ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority, ed. n.) because there are specialists and we will come up with some measures. The controversies over my statements were artificially created by some colleagues in politics. They want to come out of the surface with something and not having something plausible, positive, they try to make the subject out of nothing. There was never any discussion about a nationalization of Pillar II, it was a false subject," the Labour Minister stressed.

"I think the Ordinance will be approved next week. The rest of the measures regarding the increases remained to be analyzed separately and to come up, however, with an integrated approach at the level of the entire budgetary apparatus in order not to create new inequities. The bonuses are more sensitive than the basic salary... At this point, the decision was that the recovery should be only 1/4 for those who registered differences from the 2022 grid," Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said last week.

