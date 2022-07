Imports of petroleum products increased in the first five months of this year by 29.5% compared to the similar period in 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

In the January-May 2022 period, Romania imported 1.368 million tons of petroleum products, 311,800 tons more than the same period last year.

At the end of April, gasoline stocks were 122,000 tons, diesel stocks were 281,000 tons, and HFO (heavy fuel oil) stocks were 15,000 tons.AGERPRES