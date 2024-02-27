In Paris, President Iohannis, French counterpart discuss support to Ukraine, Black Sea security

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participated on Monday in Paris, at the invitation of France's President Emmanuel Macron, in a working meeting of NATO leaders to discuss the developments in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and concrete ways for the coordinated and most efficient continuation of support for Ukraine.

The Romanian Presidential Administration said on Tuesday in a press statement that Iohannis drew attention to the implications that the war triggered by Russia have on European and Euro-Atlantic security and especially on security in the Black Sea, a region where the effects of the conflict are intensely felt.Two years after the start of the war, the leaders in attendance reiterated their strong condemnation of Russia's actions and expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Equally, the leaders reconfirmed the need to continue military support both at European and bilateral level, discussing options for intensifying assistance to Ukraine.The meeting also tackled the implications of the war on European and Euro-Atlantic security, focusing on the implementation of decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.The unanimous conclusion of the participants in the Paris Summit was that all efforts need to be intensified to continue multidimensional support to Ukraine.Iohannis welcomed Macron's initiative, which came at a time when the unity and solidarity of the international community in support of Ukraine are more than necessary. He highlighted that keeping up unity and coordinated action at the level of the European Union and NATO continues to be essential aspects.Also, the President of Romania talked about Romania's actions and measures taken in multiple areas to help Ukraine, also reconfirming the firm position of supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.Regarding the implications of the war on vulnerable partners, Iohannis underscored the need to maintain special attention on Moldova and stressed the importance of a coordinated reaction to counter hybrid actions on the part of the Russian Federation.