Interior Ministry activity, most important in last 30 years

Over 27,000 employees of the Interior Ministry (MAI) have carried out patrol missions in the hospitals areas in the last 24 hours, ensuring security at quarantine units, checking on people in isolation, accompanying convoys with citizens being quarantined or in isolation at home, and this represents the most important activity of the last 30 years, according to MAI Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu.

"The most important activity of the last 30 years at the level of the Interior Ministry took place last night, a very judiciously planned activity, in which we involved the main forces of the Interior Ministry, the Police and the Gendarmerie. We have also had important support from the Local Police," said Bogdan Despescu, in a statement at the MAI headquarters.

He specified that, Monday night through Tuesday, almost 12,000 police officers, 8,000 gendarmes and more than 4,500 border guards acted at national level, together with about 3,000 local police officers.

"Tomorrow [Wednesday], we will be in the field together with our colleagues from the Ministry of National Defense. This measure is not one to cause fears, but one through which we come to the support of the people, so that they are better protected against the danger represented by infection with the new type of coronavirus. I am confident that the citizens will understand exactly the purpose of this measure and I assure them once again that we have the strength and ability to enforce the latest measures," said the Secretary of State.