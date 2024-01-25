IntMin at JHA informal meeting: We must focus on fight against drug trafficking between European ports

Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Thursday, on the occasion of the Justice and Home Affairs Council informal meeting, that EU states should focus on the fight against drug trafficking between European ports, on a more integrated basis at international level.

"I think ports are an important issue on this agenda. I think we need to cooperate better on this to exchange information, to form joint teams between our police and to fight this challenge in a structured way," Predoiu said.

He mentioned that in Romania an inter-institutional working group has been set up, which integrates several institutions in charge of preventing and combating drug trafficking.

"I believe that migration and the fight against drug trafficking are two of the most important challenges and vulnerabilities for all EU member states. Romania is strongly committed to this process. We took important steps last year in the fight against drug trafficking and we intend to continue this year on the same path," said the Romanian minister.

Predoiu said that, just as drug traffickers work in international networks, so must the structures to combat this phenomenon be organised, adding that Romania would be at the forefront of this fight.

"I would like to mention our satisfaction that last year the Council took an important decision extending the Schengen area with Romania and Bulgaria, with the air and sea border. The natural continuation of this process should be based on the results of the implementation of the decision taken by the Council last year, in other words, to achieve better and better results in tackling illegal migration and strengthening border protection," Predoiu added.

The Interior Minister said that Romania invested a significant budget last year in border protection, which would continue this year.

"We also expect to have the support of the European Commission and the Belgian Presidency. We are focusing on very good cooperation and dialogue with the Austrian authorities. I have a very good dialogue with Minister Karner and I believe that this is the key to continue this process successfully," said Catalin Predoiu.