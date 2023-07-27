IntMin Predoiu requests stepped up action to combat organized crime

Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu had a meeting with representatives of the Romanian Police and Border Police management, whom he asked to step up actions for the combat of organized crime, as he stressed the need for an effective response to crime rings, the Ministry of the Interior informed on Thursday.

"In addition, the minister requested maximum attention for the prevention and combat of acts of violence, with an emphasis on increasing street safety. Also, he drew attention to the fact that police must show professionalism and solicitude in their relationship with the citizen, as the public trust level in the Interior Ministry is a confirmation of the way the personnel fulfill their job obligations," the cited source said.

The minister praised the activity of the Romanian Police and the Border Police and insisted on "intensifying efforts to boost the citizens' safety". He pointed out that the integrity of police personnel is "essential" for the fulfillment of institutional goals, "the only possible approach being zero tolerance for any kind of slippage".

The leadership of the Interior Ministry outlined the main action priorities for the next period: combating drug and human trafficking, road traffic safety, scaling up border security measures, as well as intensifying cooperation with European agencies and neighboring states for synchronized action in the combat of illegal migration and for ensuring the smooth traffic flow through the border crossing points. AGERPRES