Invictus veterans' relays reach north-western Carei, join Romanian Army Day celebrations

The Invictus veterans' relays that set off in Marasesti, Fagaras and Chisinau reached on Tuesday their final destination in the north-western city of Carei - Satu Mare County; the participants were welcomed in a ceremony organized at the Romanian Soldier's Memorial in honor of Romanian Army Day.

This year's Invictus veterans' relays traveled three routes totaling over 3,500 kilometers. The blue route started in front of the Heroes' Mausoleum in Marasesti, the yellow one had Fagaras as starting point, and the red one started in Chisinau; civilians and troops raced the relay on foot or on bicycles.

The volunteers handed the flag to the commander of the Satu Mare Garrison, Gheorghe Balaj, who then presented it to Carei mayor Eugen Kovacs, the tricolor was then hoisted at the monument. The volunteers received plaques on behalf of the General Staff.

The events organized in Carei in celebration of Romanian Army Day included a religious service, the laying of wreaths at the Romanian Soldier's Memorial, and a parade. An exhibition of military equipment was mounted in the courtyard of the Karolyi castle.

Carei was the last swathe of Romanian land freed from fascist occupation in an offensive that ended on October 25, 1944.